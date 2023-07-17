COLB Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Columbia Banking System (COLB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.93 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $584.7 million. Last quarter, Columbia Banking System missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.46 on estimates of $0.73. The stock fell by -0.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, COLB stock has fallen by -26.41%.

Is Columbia Banking System Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for COLB stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $25.89, implying upside potential of 19.92% from current levels.

COLB shares have lost about -23.63% in the past six months.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.