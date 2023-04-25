COF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. to post earnings of $3.85 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $9.06 billion. Last quarter, Capital One Financial Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.82 on estimates of $3.88. The stock rose by 9.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, COF stock has risen by 4.15%.

Is Capital One Financial Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for COF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $112.63, implying upside potential of 16.91% from current levels.

COF shares have lost about -4.12% in the past six months.

About Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified banking company which primarily focuses on consumer and commercial lending as well as deposit origination. It engages in providing personal and commercial banking, credit cards, loans, savings and time deposits, treasury management and depository services. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.