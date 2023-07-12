COE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Coor Service Management Holding AB (COE) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Coor Service Management Holding AB to post earnings of SEK1.21 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK3.11 billion. Last quarter, Coor Service Management Holding AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.04 on estimates of SEK1.28. The stock fell by -1.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, COE stock has fallen by -23.28%.

About Coor Service Management Holding AB

Coor Service Management Holding AB is a Sweden-based company providing integrated facility management services in the Nordic region with specialist skills in workplace services, property services and strategic consulting. Coor has a total portfolio of 100 services. However, Coor’s primary strength is tailoring, developing and leading support service functions in new, more effective ways. By bundling different services from all or some of these service segments, Coor can offer unique, effective and flexible solutions that create business benefits for customers. The company conducts operations primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, but also in Belgium, and Estonia.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.