Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Coda Octopus Group (CODA) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Coda Octopus Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.79 million. Last quarter, Coda Octopus Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.12 on estimates of $0.09. The stock rose by 13.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CODA stock has risen by 51.13%.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. It is also called the Products segment. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It is also called the Services segment. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.