CNXC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Concentrix Corporation to post earnings of $2.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.66 billion. Last quarter, Concentrix Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.56 on estimates of $2.60. The stock fell by -1.45% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CNXC stock has fallen by -38.43%.

Is Concentrix Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CNXC stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $160.00, implying upside potential of 96.10% from current levels.

CNXC shares have lost about -36.72% in the past six months.

About Concentrix Corporation

Concentrix Corp is a technology-enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end solutions that facilitate communication between clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The solutions are provided in four complementary areas: Customer Lifecycle Management; CX/UX Strategy and Design; Digital Transformation; and VOC and Analytics. Also, the company provides insurance solutions, marketing solutions, and automation solutions.

