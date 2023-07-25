CNOB Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. to post earnings of $0.48 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $66.83 million. Last quarter, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.59 on estimates of $0.65. The stock fell by -1.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CNOB stock has fallen by -20.50%.

Is ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CNOB stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.50, implying upside potential of 13.82% from current levels.

CNOB shares have lost about -21.23% in the past six months.

About ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as holding company which engages in the ownership and control of ConnectOne Bank. It offers commercial and business loans which are primarily funded by relationship-based core deposit accounts. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

