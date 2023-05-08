CNFR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Conifer Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $35.27 million. Last quarter, Conifer Holdings Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.10 on estimates of -$0.02. The stock fell by -3.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CNFR stock has risen by 14.21%.

About Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

