CMA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Pre-Earnings

CMA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Comerica (CMA) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $902.8 million. Last quarter, Comerica beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.39 on estimates of $2.29. The stock fell by -2.72% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CMA stock has fallen by -22.66%.

Is Comerica Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CMA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $53.89, implying upside potential of 7.76% from current levels.

CMA shares have lost about -25.98% in the past six months.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. The Finance segment comprises corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category consists of income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are not reflective of the normal operations, and miscellaneous other expenses of a corporate nature. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CMA

Early notable gainers among liquid option names on July 12th
The FlyEarly notable gainers among liquid option names on July 12th
7d ago
CMA
DPZ
Comerica price target lowered to $45 from $46 at Morgan Stanley
CMA
Comerica put volume heavy and directionally bearish
CMA
More CMA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CMA

Early notable gainers among liquid option names on July 12th
The FlyEarly notable gainers among liquid option names on July 12th
7d ago
CMA
DPZ
Comerica price target lowered to $45 from $46 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyComerica price target lowered to $45 from $46 at Morgan Stanley
12d ago
CMA
Comerica put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyComerica put volume heavy and directionally bearish
13d ago
CMA
More CMA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >