CMA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Comerica (CMA) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $902.8 million. Last quarter, Comerica beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.39 on estimates of $2.29. The stock fell by -2.72% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CMA stock has fallen by -22.66%.

Is Comerica Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CMA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $53.89, implying upside potential of 7.76% from current levels.

CMA shares have lost about -25.98% in the past six months.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. The Finance segment comprises corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category consists of income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are not reflective of the normal operations, and miscellaneous other expenses of a corporate nature. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

