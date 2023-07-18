CLVSF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

CellaVision AB (CLVSF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CellaVision AB to post earnings of SEK1.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK159.55 million. Last quarter, CellaVision AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.80 on estimates of SEK1.18. The stock fell by -0.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CLVSF stock has fallen by -22.68%.

About CellaVision AB

CellaVision AB is engaged in the business of supplying digital solutions for blood and body fluid analysis. Its solutions are based on digital image analysis technology, artificial intelligence, and information technology. The firm’s product portfolio consists of CellaVision peripheral blood application, CellaVision advanced rbc application, and CellaVision remote review software. Its customers include mainly large hospital laboratories and commercial laboratories in North America, Europe and China and Japan. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of analyzers.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.