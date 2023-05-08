CLSK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cleanspark, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $41.82 million. Last quarter, Cleanspark, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.46 on estimates of -$0.60. The stock fell by -8.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CLSK stock has risen by 108.96%.

Is Cleanspark, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CLSK stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.33, implying upside potential of 98.33% from current levels.

CLSK shares have gained about 43.84% in the past six months.

About Cleanspark, Inc.

CleanSpark is a Bitcoin mining company. It mines Bitcoins through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ATL Data Centers LLC (ATL) and CleanBlok.

