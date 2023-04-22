CLF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.21 billion. Last quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.41 on estimates of -$0.35. The stock rose by 1.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CLF stock has fallen by -5.42%.

Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CLF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $22.08, implying upside potential of 39.04% from current levels.

CLF shares have lost about -2.82% in the past six months.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. is an iron ore mining company. It supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. It operates through the following segments: Mining & Pelletizing and Metallics. The Mining & Pelletizing segment owns operational iron ore mines plus and indefinitely idled mine. The Metallics segment constructs an HBI production plant in Toledo, Ohio. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

