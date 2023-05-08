Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $144 thousand. Last quarter, Clearside Biomedical Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.16 on estimates of -$0.13. The stock fell by -9.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CLSD stock has fallen by -16.87%.

Is Clearside Biomedical Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CLSD stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $5.80, implying upside potential of 474.26% from current levels.

CLSD shares have lost about -27.86% in the past six months.

About Clearside Biomedical Inc

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

