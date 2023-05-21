Citi Trends (CTRN) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Citi Trends (CTRN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $179.23 million. Last quarter, Citi Trends beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.83 on estimates of $0.81. The stock fell by -9.95% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CTRN stock has fallen by -35.04%.

Is Citi Trends Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CTRN stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $23.00, implying upside potential of 31.96% from current levels.

CTRN shares have lost about -17.78% in the past six months.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.