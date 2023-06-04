CIEN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Corporation to post earnings of $0.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.09 billion. Last quarter, Ciena Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.64 on estimates of $0.36. The stock rose by 3.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CIEN stock has fallen by -5.14%.

Is Ciena Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CIEN stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $67.55, implying upside potential of 40.35% from current levels.

CIEN shares have gained about 7.51% in the past six months.

About Ciena Corporation

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems and operating system software. The Packet Networking segment includes service delivery switches, services aggregation switches, and ethernet packet configurations. The Optical Transport segment manufactures and trades optical transport systems, common photonic layer, data networking products, data center interconnection and virtual networks. The Software and Services segment provides wide area network controller, network functions virtualization platform, and software applications. The company was founded by Patrick H. Nettles in November 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

