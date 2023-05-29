CIA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Champion Iron Ltd. (CIA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/31/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Champion Iron Ltd. to post earnings of A$0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at A$505.87 million. Last quarter, Champion Iron Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of A$0.11 on estimates of A$0.11. The stock fell by -4.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CIA stock has fallen by -20.78%.

Is Champion Iron Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CIA stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$7.94, implying upside potential of 45.69% from current levels.

CIA shares have lost about -2.85% in the past six months.

About Champion Iron Ltd.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.