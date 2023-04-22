CHX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ChampionX Corporation to post earnings of $0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $966.04 million. Last quarter, ChampionX Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.43 on estimates of $0.41. The stock fell by -10.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CHX stock has fallen by -7.32%.

Is ChampionX Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CHX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $35.00, implying upside potential of 31.04% from current levels.

CHX shares have gained about 15.48% in the past six months.

About ChampionX Corporation

Apergy Corp. provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through the following two segments: Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment consists of including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment, software and industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. The company was founded on October 10, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

