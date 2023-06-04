Chico’s FAS (CHS) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Chico’s FAS (CHS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of $0.28 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $541.95 million. Last quarter, Chico’s FAS beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.06 on estimates of $0.00. The stock rose by 16.16% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CHS stock has risen by 4.71%.

Is Chico’s FAS Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CHS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $7.63, implying upside potential of 49.32% from current levels.

CHS shares have lost about -9.07% in the past six months.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

