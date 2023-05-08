CHE.UN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Chemtrade Logistcs (CHE.UN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Chemtrade Logistcs to post earnings of C$0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$424 million. Last quarter, Chemtrade Logistcs missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.09 on estimates of C$0.16. The stock rose by 0.84% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CHE.UN stock has fallen by -17.07%.

Is Chemtrade Logistcs Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CHE.UN stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$10.88, implying upside potential of 49.66% from current levels.

CHE.UN shares have lost about -10.25% in the past six months.

About Chemtrade Logistcs

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

