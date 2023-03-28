Charah Solutions (CHRA) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Charah Solutions (CHRA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Charah Solutions to post earnings of -$4.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $84.18 million. Last quarter, Charah Solutions missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$4.19 on estimates of -$3.10. The stock fell by -45.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CHRA stock has fallen by -51.62%.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide. It operates through the following Environmental Solutions, and Maintenance and Technical Services business segments. The Environmental Solutions segment includes remediation and compliance services. The Maintenance and Technical Services segment includes fossil services and nuclear services. The company was founded by Charles Price on January 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

