CGY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Calian Group Ltd. to post earnings of C$0.89 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$152.47 million. Last quarter, Calian Group Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.75 on estimates of C$0.82. The stock fell by -3.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CGY stock has fallen by -5.08%.

Is Calian Group Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CGY stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$81.60, implying upside potential of 29.32% from current levels.

CGY shares have gained about 9.21% in the past six months.

About Calian Group Ltd.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.