CFR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Cullen/frost Bankers (CFR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/frost Bankers to post earnings of $2.55 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $503.65 million. Last quarter, Cullen/frost Bankers beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.91 on estimates of $2.76. The stock fell by -2.83% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CFR stock has fallen by -22.38%.

Is Cullen/frost Bankers Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CFR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $131.36, implying upside potential of 27.41% from current levels.

CFR shares have lost about -27.02% in the past six months.

About Cullen/frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.