CFG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $1.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.1 billion. Last quarter, Citizens Financial Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.00 on estimates of $1.12. The stock rose by 0.20% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CFG stock has fallen by -27.69%.

Is Citizens Financial Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CFG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $34.40, implying upside potential of 23.83% from current levels.

CFG shares have lost about -30.25% in the past six months.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

