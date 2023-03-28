Celularity Inc. (CELU) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Celularity Inc. (CELU) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Celularity Inc. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.49 million. Last quarter, Celularity Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.03 on estimates of -$0.26. The stock fell by -4.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CELU stock has fallen by -50.62%.

Is Celularity Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CELU stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $1.75, implying upside potential of 213.62% from current levels.

CELU shares have lost about -78.20% in the past six months.

About Celularity Inc.

GX Acquisition Corp is blank check company.

