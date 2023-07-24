CELTF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Centamin Plc (CELTF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Centamin Plc to post earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $209.3 million. Last quarter, Centamin Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.02 on estimates of $0.01.

Year-to-date, CELTF stock has fallen by -8.96%.

Is Centamin Plc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CELTF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $1.70, implying upside potential of 39.34% from current levels.

CELTF shares have lost about -12.86% in the past six months.

About Centamin Plc

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

