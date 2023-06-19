CDMO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/21/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Avid Bioservices, Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $38.91 million. Last quarter, Avid Bioservices, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.07 on estimates of -$0.04. The stock rose by 35.96% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CDMO stock has risen by 23.22%.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. engages in the commercial manufacturing which focuses on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The firm specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions, and support. The company was founded on June 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

