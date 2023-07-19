CCNE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Cnb Financial (CCNE) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cnb Financial to post earnings of $0.65 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $56.8 million. Last quarter, Cnb Financial missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.73 on estimates of $0.75. The stock fell by -3.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CCNE stock has fallen by -18.99%.

About Cnb Financial

CNB Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania) is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through Reviewed and Homogeneous segments. The Reviewed Pool segment include commercial, industrial, and agricultural; and commercial mortgages. The Homogeneous segment compose of residential real estate; consumer; credit cards; and overdrafts. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

