CCL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Corporation to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.79 billion. Last quarter, Carnival Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.55 on estimates of -$0.60. The stock fell by -4.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CCL stock has risen by 98.24%.

Is Carnival Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CCL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.15, implying downside potential of -10.44% from current levels.

CCL shares have gained about 102.30% in the past six months.

About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA) segment comprises of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.