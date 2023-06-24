CCL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Carnival Plc (UK) (CCL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Plc (UK) to post earnings of -£0.27 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at £3.82 billion. Last quarter, Carnival Plc (UK) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -£0.45 on estimates of -£0.50.

Year-to-date, CCL stock has risen by 91.40%.

Is Carnival Plc (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CCL stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of p855.00, implying downside potential of -22.90% from current levels.

CCL shares have gained about 91.21% in the past six months.

About Carnival Plc (UK)

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 87 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival’s brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019.

