CCK Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Crown Holdings (CCK) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Crown Holdings to post earnings of $1.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.1 billion. Last quarter, Crown Holdings beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.17 on estimates of $1.06. The stock fell by -1.20% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CCK stock has fallen by -3.81%.

Is Crown Holdings Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CCK stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $96.91, implying upside potential of 22.89% from current levels.

CCK shares have lost about -5.51% in the past six months.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. Its products include Beverage Cans and Glass Bottles, Food Cans and Closures, Transit Packaging and Aerosol Cans. The firm operates through the following geographical divisions: Americas, European, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas division includes operations in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, the Caribbean, Colombia and Mexico. The European division refers to the operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific division is a reportable segment which primarily consists of beverage can operations in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam and also includes the Company’s non-beverage can operations, primarily food cans and specialty packaging in China, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

