CCI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Crown Castle International (CCI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.86 billion. Last quarter, Crown Castle International beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.97 on estimates of $0.91. The stock fell by -4.96% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CCI stock has fallen by -12.52%.

Is Crown Castle International Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CCI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $145.09, implying upside potential of 25.46% from current levels.

CCI shares have lost about -21.06% in the past six months.

About Crown Castle International

Texas-based Crown Castle International Corp., a real estate investment trust company, was founded in 1994. It provides shared communications infrastructure in the United States and connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service. Its network includes over 40,000 cell towers and nearly 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions.

