CCBG Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Capital City Bank (CCBG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Capital City Bank to post earnings of $0.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $59.85 million. Last quarter, Capital City Bank missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.68 on estimates of $0.75. The stock fell by -0.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CCBG stock has fallen by -12.34%.

About Capital City Bank

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are banking services, data processing services, trust and asset management services, and brokerage services. The firms also provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, merchant services, bank cards, and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

