CCAP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Crescent Capital Bdc, Inc. (CCAP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Crescent Capital Bdc, Inc. to post earnings of $0.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $36.2 million. Last quarter, Crescent Capital Bdc, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.52 on estimates of $0.44. The stock rose by 3.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CCAP stock has risen by 8.70%.

Is Crescent Capital Bdc, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CCAP stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $17.33, implying upside potential of 28.56% from current levels.

CCAP shares have gained about 1.38% in the past six months.

About Crescent Capital Bdc, Inc.

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.