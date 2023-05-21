CBRL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/23/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $846.52 million. Last quarter, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.48 on estimates of $1.36. The stock rose by 1.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CBRL stock has risen by 21.00%.

Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CBRL stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $107.40, implying downside potential of -4.07% from current levels.

CBRL shares have lost about -1.62% in the past six months.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

