CBRE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Cbre Group (CBRE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cbre Group to post earnings of $0.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.09 billion. Last quarter, Cbre Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.33 on estimates of $1.19. The stock rose by 1.06% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CBRE stock has fallen by -9.40%.

Is Cbre Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CBRE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $81.67, implying upside potential of 14.91% from current levels.

CBRE shares have lost about -1.24% in the past six months.

About Cbre Group

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services. The Americas segment comprises of operations throughout the United States and Canada as well as markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment offers full range of services concentrated on the commercial property sector, such as leasing, property sales, valuation services, asset management services, and occupier outsourcing. The Asia Pacific segment commercial real estate services. The Global Investment Management segment consist of investment management services to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors seeking to generate returns and diversification through investment in real estate. The Development Services segment develops and invests in commercial real estate across a wide spectrum of property types, including: industrial, office and retail properties; healthcare facilities of all types; and residential/mixed-use projects. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.