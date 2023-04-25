CBIZ Inc (CBZ) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

CBIZ Inc (CBZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CBIZ Inc to post earnings of $1.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $432.66 million. Last quarter, CBIZ Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.23 on estimates of -$0.21. The stock fell by -1.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CBZ stock has risen by 11.04%.

About CBIZ Inc

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

