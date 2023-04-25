CBAN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post earnings of $0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $28.95 million. Last quarter, Colony Bankcorp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.31 on estimates of $0.34. The stock rose by 0.16% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CBAN stock has fallen by -24.32%.

Is Colony Bankcorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CBAN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $13.38, implying upside potential of 40.55% from current levels.

CBAN shares have lost about -28.80% in the past six months.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions. Through its subsidiary, it offers traditional banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and a variety of demand, savings and time deposit products. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.