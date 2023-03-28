Cazoo Group (CZOO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Cazoo Group (CZOO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cazoo Group to post earnings of -$2.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $382.36 million. Last quarter, Cazoo Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.11 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock fell by -1.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CZOO stock has fallen by -39.49%.

About Cazoo Group

