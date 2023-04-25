Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Caterpillar (CAT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $3.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $15.1 billion. Last quarter, Caterpillar missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.86 on estimates of $4.02. The stock fell by -3.52% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CAT stock has fallen by -5.78%.

Is Caterpillar Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CAT stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $242.40, implying upside potential of 8.49% from current levels.

CAT shares have gained about 15.84% in the past six months.

About Caterpillar

Founded in 1925, Illinois-based Caterpillar, Inc. manufactures construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments, including Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.