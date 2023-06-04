CASY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $1.65 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.38 billion. Last quarter, Casey’s General Stores beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.36 on estimates of $1.97. The stock rose by 3.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CASY stock has risen by 2.44%.

Is Casey’s General Stores Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CASY stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $267.14, implying upside potential of 16.63% from current levels.

CASY shares have lost about -1.84% in the past six months.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

