Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cassava Sciences to post earnings of -$0.56 per share. Last quarter, Cassava Sciences beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.47 on estimates of -$0.56. The stock fell by -0.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SAVA stock has fallen by -19.60%.

Is Cassava Sciences Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SAVA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $84.00, implying upside potential of 276.34% from current levels.

SAVA shares have lost about -36.03% in the past six months.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

