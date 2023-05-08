Camtek (CAMT) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Camtek (CAMT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $72.5 million. Last quarter, Camtek beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.50 on estimates of $0.48. The stock rose by 3.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CAMT stock has risen by 20.16%.

Is Camtek Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CAMT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $33.25, implying upside potential of 23.70% from current levels.

CAMT shares have gained about 16.36% in the past six months.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

