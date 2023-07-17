CALX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Calix Inc (CALX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Calix Inc to post earnings of $0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $257.17 million. Last quarter, Calix Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.31 on estimates of $0.28. The stock fell by -2.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CALX stock has fallen by -27.31%.

Is Calix Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CALX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $79.13, implying upside potential of 59.50% from current levels.

CALX shares have lost about -20.25% in the past six months.

About Calix Inc

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

