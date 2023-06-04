Calavo Growers (CVGW) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Calavo Growers (CVGW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $265.13 million. Last quarter, Calavo Growers missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.08 on estimates of $0.20. The stock fell by -23.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CVGW stock has risen by 14.34%.

Is Calavo Growers Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CVGW stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $36.50, implying upside potential of 9.02% from current levels.

CVGW shares have lost about -3.40% in the past six months.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment grades, sizes, packs, cools, and ripens avocados for delivery to the customers. The Calavo Foods segment procures and processes avocados into wide variety of guacamole products; and distributes the processed products to the customers. The Renaissance Food Group segment produces, markets, and distributes nationally a portfolio of healthy fresh packaged food products for consumers via the retail channel. Calavo Growers was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.