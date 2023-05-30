CAL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Caleres Inc (CAL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Caleres Inc to post earnings of $0.94 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $699.99 million. Last quarter, Caleres Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.65 on estimates of $0.65. The stock rose by 1.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CAL stock has fallen by -17.60%.

Is Caleres Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CAL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $30.00, implying upside potential of 63.93% from current levels.

CAL shares have lost about -23.75% in the past six months.

About Caleres Inc

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men. The Other segment covers corporate assets, administrative expenses, other costs, and recoveries that are not allocated to the operating units. The company was founded by George Warren Brown in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.