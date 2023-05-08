CAKE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $871.91 million. Last quarter, Cheesecake Factory missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.56 on estimates of $0.57. The stock fell by -5.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CAKE stock has risen by 4.17%.

Is Cheesecake Factory Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CAKE stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $37.50, implying upside potential of 14.36% from current levels.

CAKE shares have lost about -1.61% in the past six months.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing. Its menu offering includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches, omelettes, and desserts. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton, and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.