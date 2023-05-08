CaesarStone Sdot-yam (CSTE) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

CaesarStone Sdot-yam (CSTE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CaesarStone Sdot-yam to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $163.31 million. Last quarter, CaesarStone Sdot-yam missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.02 on estimates of $0.02. The stock fell by -18.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CSTE stock has fallen by -21.75%.

Is CaesarStone Sdot-yam Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CSTE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $6.16, implying upside potential of 27.80% from current levels.

CSTE shares have lost about -43.49% in the past six months.

About CaesarStone Sdot-yam

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

