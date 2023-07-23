CAC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Camden National (CAC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $0.81 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $42.3 million. Last quarter, Camden National missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.88 on estimates of $0.90. The stock fell by -2.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CAC stock has fallen by -17.98%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, and time deposits; cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

