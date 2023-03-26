tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

Byd Company Limited (BYDDY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Byd Company Limited (BYDDY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Byd Company Limited to post earnings of $0.54 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $17.02 billion. Last quarter, Byd Company Limited beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.54 on estimates of $0.35. The stock fell by -9.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BYDDY stock has risen by 3.72%.

About Byd Company Limited

BYD Co. Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others. The Rechargeable Battery and Other Products segment manufactures and sells lithium-ion and nickel batteries principally for mobile phones, electric tool, and other portable electronic instruments and new energy products. The Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service segment consists of mobile handset components such as housings, keypads, and the provision of assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products segment comprises of automobiles, auto-related moulds and components, automobiles leasing, after sales service, and skyrail related business. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

More News & Analysis on BYDDY

BYD to extend use of NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform in broader range of NEVs
The FlyBYD to extend use of NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform in broader range of NEVs
5d ago
NVDA
BYD planning big commercial-vehicle push, WSJ reports
Why Tesla is Going Downhill in China
NIO
LI
More BYDDY Latest News >

