BYD (BYDDF) (BYDDF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

BYD (BYDDF) (BYDDF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect BYD (BYDDF) to post earnings of $0.27 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $17.02 billion. Last quarter, BYD (BYDDF) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.27 on estimates of $0.18. The stock fell by -6.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BYDDF stock has risen by 4.67%.

About BYD (BYDDF)

BYD Co. Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others. The Rechargeable Battery and Other Products segment manufactures and sells lithium-ion and nickel batteries principally for mobile phones, electric tool, and other portable electronic instruments and new energy products. The Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service segment consists of mobile handset components such as housings, keypads, and the provision of assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products segment comprises of automobiles, auto-related moulds and components, automobiles leasing, after sales service, and skyrail related business. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

