BWB Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post earnings of $0.31 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $29.73 million. Last quarter, Bridgewater Bancshares beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.37 on estimates of $0.33. The stock rose by 4.48% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BWB stock has fallen by -36.90%.

Is Bridgewater Bancshares Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BWB stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $12.50, implying upside potential of 13.84% from current levels.

BWB shares have lost about -35.41% in the past six months.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers banking services to real estate and small business entrepreneurs, personal loans, bridge financing, home equity, business checking, insured cash sweep and premier business checking. The company was founded by Jerry J Baack and Jeffrey D Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

